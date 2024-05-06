 Skip navigation
Eagles rookie C Dylan McMahon: Jason Kelce said he hopes to help me any way he can

  
Published May 6, 2024 09:37 AM

Jason Kelce won’t be playing center for the Eagles anymore, but he may still have a hand in helping their offensive line.

The Eagles drafted center Dylan McMahon in the sixth round and McMahon met Kelce during his first visit to the Eagles facility last week. McMahon was the 190th pick while Kelce was the 191st pick in 2011 and Kelce noted that the two players have being undersized in common as well.

McMahon said that he’s watched film of Kelce for a long time and that the recently retired Eagle “said he hopes to help me out in any way he can” as McMahon embarks on his NFL career.

“I don’t want to bug him. I’d do it every day if I could,” McMahon said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “But he’s got his own stuff going around. He gave me his number. If I ever have a question or anything, I may just hit him up. If he doesn’t reply, because I know he’s got a lot of stuff going on, hopefully he will eventually. As much as I can without bugging him, for sure.”

Cam Jurgens is expected to be the Eagles center, but McMahon could change the plans in Philly if he’s able to turn lessons from Kelce into production on the field.