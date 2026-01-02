Eagles rule out DT Jalen Carter, LB Nakobe Dean, TE Dallas Goedert

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned to the lineup for last Sunday’s 13-12 win over the Bills after undergoing procedures on both shoulders.

He had a sack and blocked an extra point.

Carter, though, popped up on the injury report with a hip injury on Thursday and won’t play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Commanders.

He missed practice again on Friday.

The Eagles also ruled out linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), safety Marcus Epps (concussion) tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (ankle) remained out of practice.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (back, shoulder) has no injury designation.