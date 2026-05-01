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Eagles sign eight undrafted rookies

  
Published May 1, 2026 12:41 PM

The Eagles announced eight undrafted additions to their 90-man roster on Friday.

Three of the rookies are in the defensive backfield. Safety Kapena Gushiken started 12 games and made 55 tackles at Ole Miss last season. He played at Washington State for two seasons before transferring and new teammate Tucker Large stepped in at safety for the school after Gushiken left.

Large had 71 tackles in 2025 and played at South Dakota State before switching schools. Safety Maximus Pulley had 85 tackles and five interceptions in his final year at Wofford.

The Eagles also signed Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson, Alabama guard Jaeden Roberts, Florida long snapper Rocco Underwood, Arizona State defensive end Joshua Weru, and Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright.