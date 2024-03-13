Eagles sign Jake Elliott to four-year extension

Jake Elliott’s run as the Eagles kicker is set to continue for quite some time.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have signed Elliott to a four-year extension. The team did not disclose any other terms of the deal.

Elliott is entering the final year of the five-year deal he signed with the team in 2019 and was set to make $3.45 million with a $5.95 million cap hit. The extension could knock down that cap hit and the full details of the contract will reveal that structure.

Elliott joined the Eagles in 2017 and he’s coming off a year that saw him earn a spot as a second-team All-Pro. He made 30-of-32 field goals and 45-of-46 extra points, which leaves him with a career field goal percentage of 86.2 and a career extra point percentage of 95.8.

UPDATE 1:09 p.m. ET: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the deal is worth $24 million.