 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles sign rookie DT Zion Wilson

  
Published June 5, 2026 04:49 PM

The Eagles signed free agent defensive tackle Zion Wilson, the team announced.

Ryan Fowler of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Wilson’s deal includes a $25,000 signing bonus and $225,000 in guaranteed money.

Wilson played at East Carolina before transferring to Virginia after last season, but the NCAA denied his sixth-year waiver for 2026 last week.

He began his career as a walk-on offensive lineman before switching to the defensive line before the 2024 season.

Wilson appeared in 13 games in 2024, playing 70 snaps on special teams, and became a full-time starter at defensive tackle in 2025. He totaled 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles cut wide receiver Brandon Hayes.