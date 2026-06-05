Eagles sign rookie DT Zion Wilson

The Eagles signed free agent defensive tackle Zion Wilson, the team announced.

Ryan Fowler of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Wilson’s deal includes a $25,000 signing bonus and $225,000 in guaranteed money.

Wilson played at East Carolina before transferring to Virginia after last season, but the NCAA denied his sixth-year waiver for 2026 last week.

He began his career as a walk-on offensive lineman before switching to the defensive line before the 2024 season.

Wilson appeared in 13 games in 2024, playing 70 snaps on special teams, and became a full-time starter at defensive tackle in 2025. He totaled 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles cut wide receiver Brandon Hayes.