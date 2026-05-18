Eagles sign second-round pick Eli Stowers

Eagles second-round pick Eli Stowers has signed his first NFL contract.

The team announced that Stowers finalized his four-year deal with the team on Monday. The tight end is the seventh member of the team’s 2026 draft class to agree to his contract.

Third-round offensive tackle Markel Bell is the only draft pick who is not yet under contract.

Stowers had 62 catches for 769 yards and four touchdowns at Vanderbilt last season. The former quarterback then impressed at the Scouting Combine by setting records for a tight end in the vertical leap and broad jump.

Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra are the top returning tight ends in Philadelphia. They also signed Johnny Mundt and Stone Smartt as free agents earlier in the offseason.