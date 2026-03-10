Eagles sign TE Johnny Mundt to one-year deal

Johnny Mundt wasn’t unemployed for long.

Cut by the Jaguars on Monday after completing one year of a two-year deal with the Jaguars, Mundt has signed with the Eagles.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, it’s a one-year deal.

Mundt, 31, spent his first five seasons with the Rams, arriving as an undrafted free agent. He played the next four in Minnesota, before signing in Jacksonville a year ago.

He was a member of the Super Bowl LVI championship team, but he had landed on injured reserve in October with a torn ACL.

The hiring of Sean Mannion as Philly’s offensive coordinator makes Mundt a logical fit; he knows the offense that Mannion will be bringing from L.A.