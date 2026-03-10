 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles sign TE Johnny Mundt to one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2026 07:50 PM

Johnny Mundt wasn’t unemployed for long.

Cut by the Jaguars on Monday after completing one year of a two-year deal with the Jaguars, Mundt has signed with the Eagles.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, it’s a one-year deal.

Mundt, 31, spent his first five seasons with the Rams, arriving as an undrafted free agent. He played the next four in Minnesota, before signing in Jacksonville a year ago.

He was a member of the Super Bowl LVI championship team, but he had landed on injured reserve in October with a torn ACL.

The hiring of Sean Mannion as Philly’s offensive coordinator makes Mundt a logical fit; he knows the offense that Mannion will be bringing from L.A.