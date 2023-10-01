Eagles stay undefeated with hard-fought win over Commanders

It wasn’t easy, but the Eagles remained undefeated and atop the NFC East with a big win over the Commanders today in Philadelphia.

The Commanders started strong and jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the second quarter, but in the end, their inability to stop Eagles receiver A.J. Brown proved to be too much. Brown was sensational, catching nine passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including one late in the fourth quarter that gave the Eagles a 31-24 lead.

But the Commanders marched down the field after that, with Sam Howell showing a lot of poise and leadership and throwing a touchdown pass as time expired in the fourth quarter. Commanders coach Ron Rivera decided to kick the extra point and force overtime at 31-31.

In overtime, the Commanders failed to do much on their first drive and punted, and then Jalen Hurts drove the Eagles into field goal range, where Jake Elliott made the game-winner for the 34-31 win.

The star for the Eagles’ defense was Nicholas Morrow, who sacked Howell three times. Howell has been taking too many sacks all season, and that remains a major challenge for the Commanders’ offense.

At 2-2, the Commanders have shown signs of life this season, but they’re not likely to catch the Eagles in the NFC East this year. At 4-0, the Eagles have their eyes on another Super Bowl run.