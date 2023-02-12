Eagles still favored, but late money on Chiefs is shifting point spreads at sports books

The Eagles are still favored at Super Bowl LVII, but not by much.

On the Monday morning after the conference championship games, the Eagles were 2-point favorites . That has shifted to 1.5 points at most sports books, and big bets on the Chiefs have caused some sports books to move the line even closer.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the South Point lowered the Eagles from 2-point favorites to pick’em after taking a $210,000 bet on the Chiefs +2.

“It just keeps coming in on the Chiefs ,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said.

Other sports books that have shifted the spreads toward the Chiefs include Boyd Gaming, which went from Eagles favored by 2 to 1, Circa Sports from 1.5 to 1, and Westgate went from 1.5 to pick’em before moving to Eagles by 1.

Only five of the first 56 Super Bowls have had a closing line of 1.5 points or less. This is one of the closest lines in Super Bowl history, and an indication that the betting community sees the Eagles and Chiefs as two fairly evenly matched teams.