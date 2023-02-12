 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eagles strike on first play of second quarter, with a 45-yard bomb to A.J. Brown

  
Published February 12, 2023 02:31 PM
nbc_pft_superbowlpicks_230210
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles got a pair of gifts when a seemingly promising Chiefs drive bogged down on third and three -- and when kicker Harrison Butker missed a 42-yard field goal.

Philadelphia then made the most of their opportunity.

Starting first and 10 from their own 32, quarterback Jalen Hurts ran the ball twice, gaining five yards and then one and setting up a third and four from the 38.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark left early, giving the Eagles a first and 10 at their own 43. On first down, a quick throw to tight end Dallas Goedert gained four yards. On second down, a slant pass to A.J. Brown racked up 10, and ended the quarter.

With first and 10 from the Kansas City 45, the Eagles went for it all on first down. Quarterback Jalen Hurts basically threw it up, and he trusted Brown to go get it -- even though cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety Juan Thornhill were both trying to keep up with Brown.

They couldn’t. Brown reeled in the touchdown. The extra point made it 14-7.