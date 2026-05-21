Eagles to play Cooper DeJean at safety in base defense

The Eagles will be using Cooper DeJean a little differently in their secondary this season.

DeJean usually played cornerback in the team’s base defense during the 2025 season, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said at a Thursday press conference that the plan is for him to be a safety in that alignment this season. DeJean would continue to be used out of the slot when the team is playing other looks.

Those other looks generally account for most of the defensive snaps each week, so the shift may not result in much of a difference for DeJean in the big picture. It does likely mean a big role for cornerback Riq Woolen, who signed with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason.

Andrew Mukuba is the top returning safety for the Eagles with Marcus Epps and Michael Carter also in the mix for playing time.

