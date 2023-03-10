Eagles to re-sign Brandon Graham to one-year deal

The Eagles have several pending free agents, but they’re going to keep at least one of their longtime veterans.

Defensive end Brandon Graham has agreed to a one-year deal to stick with Philadelphia, Graham told ESPN’s Tim McManus.

McManus reports the contract is worth up to $6 million.

Graham, who turns 35 in April, was the Eagles’ No. 10 overall pick back in 2010. He posted a career-high 11.0 sacks in 2022 while playing just 43 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps.

“I definitely don’t want to miss out on this championship that we’re about to make a run for ,” Graham said, via McManus. “I pretty much directed [my agent] Joel [Segal] just to get a deal done before free agency so I wouldn’t have to go through that part. I’m just so happy everything came to fruition.

“It wasn’t even about no money. It was more about wanting to be an Eagle as long as I could still play at a high level, and of course, I still have a sour taste in my mouth on how things ended this last year.”

The Eagles went 14-3 in the regular season to earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed in 2022. Graham finished the year with 35 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits along with two forced fumbles and a pass defensed.

In the postseason, Graham had three total tackles with one for loss and a sack.