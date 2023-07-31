 Skip navigation
Eagles to wear Kelly Green throwbacks twice in 2023

  
Published July 31, 2023 09:19 AM

The Eagles will be wearing throwback uniforms a couple of times during the 2023 season.

The team announced on Monday that they will don Kelly Green jerseys and helmets for their Week Seven Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dolphins on October 22. They will wear them again when they host the Bills on November 26 in Week 12.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Kelly Green uniform and helmet this season, and are equally excited to celebrate our team’s history with Eagles fans everywhere,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “This is something we have wanted to do for a long time, and from the feedback we have gotten from our fans, we knew they felt the same way. It was always important to us that we align the Kelly Green helmet with the classic throwback uniform of this era. The league’s recent rule change around alternate helmets allows us to do that now.”

The Eagles last sported the Kelly Green look in the early 1990s and brought it back for the first game of the 2010 season.