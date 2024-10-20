Eagles up 14-3 at halftime of Saquon Barkley’s return to MetLife Stadium

The Giants finally got some points before halftime of Sunday’s home game against the Eagles, but they have a lot of work to do if they are going to avoid a loss.

Saquon Barkley ran for a touchdown and A.J. Brown hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts on a fourth down to stake the Eagles to a 14-0 lead. The Giants were able to put together their best drive of the half just before the break and Greg Joseph’s field goal cut Philly’s edge to 14-3.

Barkley has nine carries for 75 yards and one catch for 10 yards in his first game against his former team. He heard boos on his first touches, but a 55-yard gain and the touchdown directed fans’ anger in direction of the home team.

The offensive line and quarterback Daniel Jones will be the target of boo birds if they can’t do more to slow down the Eagles pass rush. The Eagles have sacked Jones five times and the Giants had just four first downs while punting on each of their first six possessions, but their defense may not have cornerback Darius Slay in the second half. He limped off before halftime and was questionable with a knee injury coming into the game.

The Giants defense has come up with four sacks of Jalen Hurts and that effort will have to continue if they are going to rally back on Sunday.