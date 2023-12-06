Eagles waive Christian Elliss

Christian Elliss started at linebacker for the Eagles in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, but he won’t be part of the defense in Dallas this weekend.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they waived Elliss. The move comes after the Eagles signed Shaquille Leonard, which made Elliss the odd man out in the team’s linebacking corps.

Elliss had four tackles against the 49ers and 17 tackles in the first 11 games of the season. Most of his playing time in those 11 contests came on special teams.

The Eagles also announced that wide receiver Greg Ward has signed to their practice squad. Ward had 88 catches for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns in 40 games with the Eagles between 2019 and 2021.