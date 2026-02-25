Eagles want to get back to being dominant in the tush push or “find new avenues”

The tush push will live to see another year.

In 2025, the Packers proposed a ban of the quarterback push play, citing safety concerns. The revision failed by two votes.

This offseason, no team presented a proposal, and Competition Committee didn’t discuss it.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, whose team uses the play more than any other, said he doesn’t have strong feelings either way.

“I didn’t really have a feel like I’m like, ‘Oh, I felt this way. I felt that way,’ you know?” he said. “There’s a lot of different things that are proposed, and that come up within a year, and your job as a coach is to be able to adapt, whether that’s the kickoff rule that we had to adapt to. That’s your job as coach to figure that out. But you never know what that’s going to be until you get to it.”

The Eagles converted only 21 of 33 attempts (63.6 percent) last season, according to TushPush.fyi. According to ESPN, the league’s conversion rate on the play fell to 76.8 percent compared with 82 percent from 2022 through 2024.

“I will tell you, it felt like there was momentum going into league meetings that it would be overturned [last year] and then it kind of flipped and those things happen,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said Tuesday. “Now, we went through a year, maybe people have gotten a little bit better at defending it. Maybe they’re doing it less. People aren’t wanting to put their quarterbacks in those type of situations. You’re seeing more variety. They line up in the tush push, [and] they run outside. So maybe, just maybe, it’s kind of solving itself, but we’ll see.”

Sirianni said the Eagles will have to figure out how to convert more of their “Brotherly Shove” plays.

“We either have to get back to being able to be as dominant as we were at it or we find new avenues to be able to convert on third down or in the red zone,” Sirianni said. “And so know that’s the fun part about the offseason, is to be able to go through those processes. . . . I think you saw us do some cool things off of it, and you still want to be able to do that.

“You’re doing that with your entire offense. ‘Hey, here, this play is coming. Just kidding. We’re running this play.’ And that’s what you’re constantly trying to do to put seeds of doubt within the defense. And this play has that ability. . . . It took a little bit of a step back, and we’ve got to coach it better. We’ve got to execute it better and looking forward to seeing where that goes in the future.”