Eagles warn of counterfeit political ads touting Kamala Harris as “official candidate”

  
Published September 2, 2024 04:52 PM

Someone has been making fake political ads involving the Eagles. And the Eagles have issued a statement about it.

“We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed,” the team said in a statement issued on Monday.

The ads are showing up in a variety of public locations. They claim that Kamala Harris is the “official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

It’s weird that anyone would think a team would have an official candidate. It’s even weirder that someone would try to pull something like this off. Given the apparent prevalence of the ads, there’s surely a trail of digital breadcrumbs that leads back to someone.