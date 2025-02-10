 Skip navigation
Eagles will wish Kellen Moore well in New Orleans despite Nick Sirianni’s plea

  
Published February 10, 2025 01:08 AM

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made a plea to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the 40-22 victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

“Let’s run this shit back, Kellen,” Sirianni said on the Fox broadcast.

Instead, the Eagles will be searching for their fourth coordinator in four years with Moore headed back to New Orleans later this week to become the Saints’ head coach.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed what is expected.

“I do [expect Moore to leave],” Lurie said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “Unfortunately, we’re gonna have to wish him the very best with New Orleans.”

The Saints will be Moore’s first head coaching job.