Eagles won’t say Nick Sirianni is staying put, even though it looks like he is

The Eagles ended their 2023 season with an ugly thug six days ago, falling to the Buccaneers, 32-9. The outcome and the circumstances surrounding the collapse from 10-1 to 1-6 caused questions to swirl about the future of coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles haven’t announced that Sirianni is staying. As recently explained, the Eagles quite possibly believe there’s no reason to do that. Functional teams don’t announce that the status quo will be maintained when there’s no reason to do so — especially when doing so potentially carries implications that a change was seriously considered and/or sends a message that the coach is on the hot seat.

That said, changes are coming, at offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, or both. And if Sirianni and owner Jeffrey Lurie aren’t on the same page as to the new coordinators, that could lead to a bigger change.

For now, it’s looking like Sirianni will stay. If so, the Eagles won’t announce he’s staying; he’ll just stay.

Eventually, Sirianni will conduct an end-of-season press conference. That will presumably generate plenty of answers, because there definitely will be plenty of questions.