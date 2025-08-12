 Skip navigation
Eagles WRs coach Aaron Moorehead calls A.J. Brown “the best receiver in the NFL”

  
Published August 12, 2025 03:59 PM

Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead believes he’s coaching the best player at his position in the league in wide receiver A.J. Brown.

“In my opinion, he’s the best receiver in the NFL,” Moorehead said of Brown, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Moorehead noted that Brown’s average of 11.1 yards per target last season was the best of any wide receiver in the league, and said no one is harder to cover one-on-one.

“If you look at his yards per target, it would tell you he should, if not be that guy, he should at least be in the conversation,” Moorehead said. “But I do think the guy, from my perspective, is the best one-on-one player in the NFL. I can’t wait to see what this year brings for him.”

Brown has never been a first-team All-Pro, last year finishing behind Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown in All-Pro voting. But his position coach would vote for him over anyone.