Early-year cap numbers shed light on the Jalen Hurts cash flow

We’re still waiting for the full details of the Jalen Hurts deal. Pending the inevitable disclosure of every form and amount of payment, some information is emerging.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com has the cap numbers for the first four years of the six-year deal.

And, yes, it’s a six-year deal. It’s five new years added to the year that remained on Hurts’s prior contract. He was due to make $4.2 million in 2023. The five new years put him under contract through 2028, at a total payout of $259.2 million.

That’s an annual average of $43.2 million when considering the value at signing.

The full guarantee at signing and the practical guarantee (that is, injury guarantees that become full guarantees before the Eagles would ever move on from Hurts) aren’t known. It’s not known when the Eagles could walk away with little or no further guarantees and/or with a manageable cap hit.

For now, the preliminary information being leaked includes the cap numbers for the first four years of the contract. Via Schefter, the numbers are: $6.15 million in 2023; $13.56 million in 2024; $21.77 million in 2025; and $31.77 million in 2026.

Based on the early numbers, a source with extensive experience negotiating and calculating and evaluating contracts tells PFT that, at most, Hurts will get $64.31 million over the next two years and $106.305 million over the next three years.

This suggests that the new-money cash flow will fall behind the Russell Wilson deal, and that the total cash flow will come up short of the Daniel Jones deal.

We’ll eventually have a full breakdown of the Hurts contract. That will answer plenty of questions -- including whether the Hurts deal is good or bad for other quarterbacks who are due to get long-term contracts.