Eastern Michigan unveils Crosby Field in honor of Maxx and Rachel Crosby

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eastern Michigan unveils Crosby Field in honor of Maxx and Rachel Crosby

  
Published June 23, 2024 07:57 AM

Eastern Michigan University has formally unveiled Crosby Field, the newly named football field that recognizes Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, and his wife, Rachel.

“Maxx is somebody who wants to leave a legacy here and wants to give back to our student-athletes,” Eastern Michigan Athletic Director Scott Wetherbee said. “Maxx cares about Eastern. He wears it on his sleeve; he literally wears it on his arm and cares about this place. He told me he wanted an opportunity to do something, and we talked about this field. He stepped up and there were more willing people in line to give and they followed him. I want to say thank you to Rachel and Maxx for stepping up with this lead gift and getting these projects off the ground. I am forever grateful to Maxx and Rachel for making this happen and I could not be happier that we named this field after them.”

Crosby was not recruited by many colleges coming out of high school, and he said he’ll never forget that it was Eastern Michigan and coach Chris Creighton who gave him his chance.

“I wanted to be a Division I football player and I didn’t care where it was. I needed to be a part of something that was bigger than just myself and gave me a chance to build something special, and I found that here at Eastern,” Crosby said. “Every day, I wake up and I know I can be a better version of myself than the day before and that’s why I’ve gotten to this spot in my life because I never give up. I’m obsessed with being perfect, even though I never will get there, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without this army around me. I have the best people in the world that support me every single day. I just want to say I love everyone, thank you guys for showing up and Coach Creighton, without you giving me a chance, none of this would have been possible, so I appreciate it.”

Crosby donated $1 million to the school, where he played from 2015 to 2018. Rachel was an Eastern Michigan soccer player at the same time.