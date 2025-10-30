 Skip navigation
Eddy Pineiro is the NFC special teams player of the month

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:31 PM

The 49ers made a kicking change early this season and Eddy Pineiro spent October making that look like a good call.

Pineiro was 10-of-10 on field goals and 6-of-6 on extra points in the 49ers’ four games this month. He’s now 17-of-17 on field goals since replacing Jake Moody after the first week of the season and his only missed extra point came in his first game with the team.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Pineiro has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the month. Pineiro has been a weekly honoree four times during his career, but this is his first monthly award.

Pineiro will try to keep his strong play going against the Giants in Week 9.