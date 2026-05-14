Egon Durban’s group will soon own nearly 40 percent of Raiders

Signs keep pointing to Egon Durban eventually becoming the majority owner of the Raiders.

Bloomberg reports that a group led by the Silver Lake executive will be acquiring another 25 percent of the team. The transaction will give Durban’s group nearly 40 percent of the team.

The NFL’s finance committee has already approved the deal. Per the report, owners will be taking up the issue at next week’s quarterly meeting.

Earlier this year, Durban acquired an option to buy controlling interest in the team, if/when Mark Davis decides to sell. At the time, an unnamed source insisted that Davis has “no intention” to sell. Later comments from Davis seemed to prop the door open to the possibility.

“I don’t have any children or a wife at this time,” Mark Davis told Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com in April 2026, “and so it was prudent to put together a succession plan that would make sure that there were no issues, should something happen to me or should I decide. . . .”

Should I decide.

Should he decide, Durban would likely take over. And it’s believed by some that this would give minority owner Tom Brady even greater influence, if/when he ever decides to fully embrace his role with the team.

For now, Brady has kept his distance — even though Davis may have expected more involvement from Brady. At some point, Brady could decide to limit his various cash grabs and focus on taking the Raiders’ football operation by the eye patch.