The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Elgton Jenkins has “high expectations” for Packers rookies Luke Musgrave, Jayden Reed

  
Published June 26, 2023 10:13 AM

Jordan Love’s move to the starting quarterback job isn’t the only notable change to the Packers offense this season.

The team is also breaking in a pair of second-round picks who will be tasked with assisting Love in the passing game. Tight end Luke Musgrave and wide receiver Jayden Reed are both expected to play big roles for the team as rookies and left guard Elgton Jenkins said on NFL Network Monday that both players have made strong early impressions on him.

“Man, I was looking at Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed a lot. Our weapons, man, they got some serious speed, Jayden and Luke,” Jenkins said. “Just being able to see them out there running and getting vertical up the field, running routes and stuff like that, it really put a smile on my face. I’m ready to see what’s in store for those guys. I feel like the future’s bright for those guys. . . . Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed, I’ve got a lot of high expectations for those guys in Year 1, for sure.”

The Packers took two other wideouts and one other tight end in the draft, so there will be no shortage of new faces on the field come the fall. The speed of their transition to NFL life will help determine how successful Love and the Packers will be in 2023.