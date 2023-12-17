Elijah Molden’s pick-six of Case Keenum gives Titans 13-0 lead
Published December 17, 2023 01:50 PM
With C.J. Stroud out with a concussion, the Texans flipped their depth chart. They started veteran Case Keenum over No. 2 quarterback Davis Mills, the team’s starter the past two seasons.
It has not gone as hoped for DeMeco Ryans.
The Titans led 6-0 when Keenum threw a third-down pass intended for Dare Ogunbowale, and it hit Titans defensive back Elijah Molden in the hands. Molden went 45 yards for a touchdown, avoiding the diving tackle attempt of Keenum along the sideline.
The Titans now lead 13-0.
Keenum is only 7-of-11 for 38 yards and the touchdown for the other team.
The Texans have 48 yards.