Elijah Molden’s pick-six of Case Keenum gives Titans 13-0 lead

With C.J. Stroud out with a concussion, the Texans flipped their depth chart. They started veteran Case Keenum over No. 2 quarterback Davis Mills, the team’s starter the past two seasons.

It has not gone as hoped for DeMeco Ryans.

The Titans led 6-0 when Keenum threw a third-down pass intended for Dare Ogunbowale, and it hit Titans defensive back Elijah Molden in the hands. Molden went 45 yards for a touchdown, avoiding the diving tackle attempt of Keenum along the sideline.

The Titans now lead 13-0.

Keenum is only 7-of-11 for 38 yards and the touchdown for the other team.

The Texans have 48 yards.