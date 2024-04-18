Eliot Wolf on Calvin Ridley pursuit: Another team offered more money

Before Calvin Ridley surprisingly agreed to sign with the Titans, the receiver had reportedly narrowed his choices to two teams — the Jaguars or Patriots.

In a Thursday press conference, New England’s top personnel man Eliot Wolf offered a simple explanation as to why Ridley ended up heading to the dark-horse team.

“Another team offered more money would be the main thing,” Wolf said, via Evan Lazar of the team’s website.

Ridley agreed to a four-year deal worth a reported $92 million with $50 million fully guaranteed.

A week before the draft, the Patriots have Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, K.J. Osborn, and Kendrick Bourne among their top receivers. Wolf admitted that he’s “not sure” the team has a player who can win every time when lined up alone on the weak side of a formation. But the team has studied potential options that aren’t just incoming rookies.

“We’ve had conversations with teams about different scenarios,” Wolf said. “Not just at receiver but at other positions. That’s definitely something that we’d be open to.”

After finishing 4-13 last season, New England holds the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Patriots appear likely to pick a quarterback with their first selection.