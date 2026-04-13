Eliot Wolf on keeping the door open for A.J. Brown: I’ll keep the door open to anything

Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf knows the questions about trading for Eagles receiver A.J. Brown are not going away, but he’s doing his best not to confirm or deny anything.

Asked today whether he’s keeping the door open to trading for Brown, Wolf said he is — but he’s also keeping the door open to adding any other player.

“As far as players on other teams, gonna keep the door open to anything that we think may improve our roster, whether that’s with the player you mentioned or other players,” Wolf said.

Speculation has swirled for months that the Eagles are looking to trade Brown, and that the Patriots are among the teams with interest in making a deal. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel previously coached Brown in Tennessee for three seasons, and that strengthens the connection between the player and the team.

A trade likely wouldn’t happen until after June 1, when a deal becomes easier for the Eagles to navigate under the salary cap. Wolf will hear the questions about Brown at least until then.