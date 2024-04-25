 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eliot Wolf: Patriots have received trade offers but “nothing too serious yet”

  
Published April 25, 2024 11:51 AM

As the start of the 2024 NFL Draft approaches on Thursday, it appears Chicago and Washington have settled on the quarterbacks they will select at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

But New England remains a bit of a wild card at No. 3.

The club will be in a position to take a talented quarterback with the third overall pick. Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com noted on Thursday that the Patriots are expected to select Drake Maye at No. 3 overall unless a team like the Vikings or Giants “makes them an offer they just can’t refuse.”

New England de facto G.M. Eliot Wolf noted in an interview with the team website this week that the team has received some offers, but “nothing too serious yet.”

“We’ve received calls on our first several picks from several different teams,” Wolf said. “But it sounds like there are some teams that may be more motivated if you listen to the whispers out there — that we might hear some more things as we get on the clock.”

Even with the general sentiment that the Bears will select Caleb Williams and the Commanders will select Jayden Daniels, Wolf isn’t banking on that quite yet.

“I don’t have a great feeling [for who Washington will select],” Wolf said. “Again, there’s whispers out there, but things can always change last minute. So, we’ll just try to control what we can control and go through all the scenarios for us as they make sense for our franchise.”

We’ll see if it is in fact Williams, Daniels, and Maye going No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 later on Thursday.