Emari Demercado on dropping the ball at the 1: There’s no excuse, I’ve got to be smarter

Cardinals running back Emari Demercado committed the ultimate bonehead play on Sunday, breaking free for what was at first ruled to be a 72-yard touchdown, but dropping the ball just before crossing the goal line for what replay changed to a 71-yard run that was fumbled and turned over to the Titans. Afterward, all he could say is that he screwed up.

“I just made a mistake. There’s really no excuse. Just let the ball go through,” Demercado said.

If Demercado had held onto the ball for another yard, it would have given the Cardinals a 28-6 lead early in the fourth quarter, and Arizona almost certainly would have won the game. Instead, the Titans mounted an improbably comeback to win 22-21. It was Demercado’s decision to casually drop the ball at the 1-yard line that cost his team the game.

“I’ve just got to be smarter. It’s as simple as that,” Demercado said.

As reporters continued to ask Demercado questions about it after the game, he said he had never made a mistake like that at any level of football before. It’s an astonishing mistake for any player to make, ever, but especially coming just a week after Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell made the same stupid mistake. Every player in the NFL should have seen Mitchell’s fumble, every coach in the NFL should have seen Mitchell’s fumble, and every player should know by now to hold onto the football until they are absolutely positive they have crossed the goal line.

“I’ve just got to keep pushing,” Demercado said. “It’s the same thing. No matter which way you word it, it’s the same answer, I’ve just got to keep pushing. Holding onto it isn’t going to do anything for me.”

Holding onto the football, however, would have some something for the Cardinals: It would have won them the game.