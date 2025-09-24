 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag
Parsons says it'll be 'painful' to sack Prescott
Parsons says it’ll be ‘painful’ to sack Prescott
Florio: Jones' 'lust for money' hurts chance at SB
Florio: Jones’ ‘lust for money’ hurts chance at SB

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Emeka Egbuka is the betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year

  
Published September 24, 2025 09:46 AM

Three weeks into the season, Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has staked his claim to be the NFL’s top offensive rookie.

Egbuka is the betting favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, with +300 odds.

Egbuka has 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he’s a big part of the reason the Buccaneers are 3-0. Egbuka has emerged as Baker Mayfield’s best target in a season when Chris Godwin hasn’t played yet and Mike Evans is currently dealing with a hamstring strain.

Behind Egbuka in Rookie of the Year odds is Colts tight end Tyler Warren, who like Egbuka is a big part of the reason his team is 3-0. Warren also has 14 catches and is ahead of Egbuka on the rookie receiving yardage list, with 193 yards this season. Warren’s odds are +450.

Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is leading all NFL rookies in receiving yards with 216, but his odds are lower, at +750. McMillan’s team is 1-2, which makes it harder for him to get awards recognition.

The wild card in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race is Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who gets his first start on Sunday against the Chargers. Dart’s current odds are +650.

If Dart can turn things around for the Giants, he could quickly become the rookie of the year favorite. But for now, Egbuka and Warren, as key contributors to 3-0 teams, look like the safest bets.