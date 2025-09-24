Emeka Egbuka is the betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Three weeks into the season, Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has staked his claim to be the NFL’s top offensive rookie.

Egbuka is the betting favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, with +300 odds.

Egbuka has 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he’s a big part of the reason the Buccaneers are 3-0. Egbuka has emerged as Baker Mayfield’s best target in a season when Chris Godwin hasn’t played yet and Mike Evans is currently dealing with a hamstring strain.

Behind Egbuka in Rookie of the Year odds is Colts tight end Tyler Warren, who like Egbuka is a big part of the reason his team is 3-0. Warren also has 14 catches and is ahead of Egbuka on the rookie receiving yardage list, with 193 yards this season. Warren’s odds are +450.

Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is leading all NFL rookies in receiving yards with 216, but his odds are lower, at +750. McMillan’s team is 1-2, which makes it harder for him to get awards recognition.

The wild card in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race is Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who gets his first start on Sunday against the Chargers. Dart’s current odds are +650.

If Dart can turn things around for the Giants, he could quickly become the rookie of the year favorite. But for now, Egbuka and Warren, as key contributors to 3-0 teams, look like the safest bets.