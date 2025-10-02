Emeka Egbuka is the offensive rookie of the month for September

Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka didn’t waste any time establishing himself in the first month of his rookie season.

Egbuka caught a pair of touchdowns in his first game and he remained a top target for Baker Mayfield over the team’s other three September games. Egbuka caught two other touchdowns, including a 77-yarder against the Eagles last Sunday, and he finished the month with 18 catches for 282 yards.

The NFL recognized that effort by naming Egbuka the league’s offensive rookie of the month for September.

Egbuka is the first Bucs receiver to win that award and the first at any position since Jameis Winston in November 2015.