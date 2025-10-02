 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Emeka Egbuka is the offensive rookie of the month for September

  
Published October 2, 2025 12:20 PM

Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka didn’t waste any time establishing himself in the first month of his rookie season.

Egbuka caught a pair of touchdowns in his first game and he remained a top target for Baker Mayfield over the team’s other three September games. Egbuka caught two other touchdowns, including a 77-yarder against the Eagles last Sunday, and he finished the month with 18 catches for 282 yards.

The NFL recognized that effort by naming Egbuka the league’s offensive rookie of the month for September.

Egbuka is the first Bucs receiver to win that award and the first at any position since Jameis Winston in November 2015.