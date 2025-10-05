Emeka Egbuka’s fifth TD of the season gives Bucs 21-14 lead

It’s only Week 5, but Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka continues to look like a bona fide offensive rookie of the year candidate.

Egbuka caught a 20-yard touchdown, and a two-point conversion to give the Buccaneers a 21-14 lead over the Seahawks.

Egbuka now has five receiving touchdowns in his young career. He’s become just the fourth rookie in the last 40 seasons to have at least five receiving touchdowns in his team’s first five games — joining Randy Moss in 1998, Calvin Ridley in 2018, and Ja’Marr Chase in 2021.

Egbuka has three receptions for 53 yards on Sunday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is 20-of-22 for 199 yards with a touchdown midway through the third quarter.