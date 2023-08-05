 Skip navigation
Emmanuel Forbes tweaked his groin in Friday’s practice

  
Published August 4, 2023 10:33 PM

Rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has made an early impression, but he missed part of Friday’s practice to receive treatment on his left leg.

John Keim of ESPN reports that Ron Rivera said Forbes “tweaked” his groin and will be evaluated.

It seems likely that the first-round draft pick could miss some practice time.

The Commanders have Forbes, Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste as their top cornerbacks heading into the season.

Forbes, the 16th overall pick, holds the FBS record for most career pick-sixes with six.

During his three-year stay at Mississippi State, Forbes totaled 150 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, 14 interceptions and 20 passes defensed in 35 career games.