Emmanuel Ogbah is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 6

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Dolphins defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah has been selected as this week’s Community MVP.

Ogbah is being recognized for a recent visit to patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer at HCA Margate Hospital in Florida. Ogbah delivered flower bouquets to more than 40 patients and spent time with them while they were going through their treatment. Ogbah also visited other patients in the hospital and joined teammate Raekwon Davis in distributing school supplies to kids in the Miami area earlier this year.

“It’s an honor to be named NFLPA Community MVP and all that it stands for,” Ogbah said in a statement. “Impacting, changing and growing my community has always been a goal of mine. I’m thankful I am able to use my platform to assist others.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Ogbah’s foundation or a charity of his choice in recognition of the award. He’ll also join the other weekly winners in becoming eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.