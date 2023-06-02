Eric Bieniemy: You want everybody to be like Terry McLaurin

With offseason programs in full swing, all indications from the Commanders have been that Sam Howell will be the club’s starting quarterback when the season begins.

Fortunately, the young quarterback will have an experienced, talented receiver to throw to in Terry McLaurin.

Washington’s new assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said on Thursday that McLaurin is the “ultimate professional .”

“Does a hell of a job of showing up to work every single day,” Bieniemy said in his press conference. “You want everybody to be like Terry. Terry works his tail off. He sets an example by his work ethic and what he does. He’s also a man of his word. So, I knew about him when he came out of Ohio State. We watched a lot of tape on him when he was coming out.

“But loved the man, loved the character, and I am enjoying the professional football player.”

After finishing with 919 yards receiving as a rookie, McLaurin has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons for Washington. With Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, McLaurin should be in a position to have another big season in 2023.