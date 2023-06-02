 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Eric Bieniemy: You want everybody to be like Terry McLaurin

  
Published June 2, 2023 06:21 AM

With offseason programs in full swing, all indications from the Commanders have been that Sam Howell will be the club’s starting quarterback when the season begins.

Fortunately, the young quarterback will have an experienced, talented receiver to throw to in Terry McLaurin.

Washington’s new assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said on Thursday that McLaurin is the “ultimate professional .”

“Does a hell of a job of showing up to work every single day,” Bieniemy said in his press conference. “You want everybody to be like Terry. Terry works his tail off. He sets an example by his work ethic and what he does. He’s also a man of his word. So, I knew about him when he came out of Ohio State. We watched a lot of tape on him when he was coming out.

“But loved the man, loved the character, and I am enjoying the professional football player.”

After finishing with 919 yards receiving as a rookie, McLaurin has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons for Washington. With Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, McLaurin should be in a position to have another big season in 2023.