Eric DeCosta: DeAndre Hopkins “fits our style of play”

Veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to terms earlier this week with the Ravens. The one-year, $5 million deal (with a $1 million upside) sends one very specific message. Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta has sent a very different message.

“We are happy to bring DeAndre Hopkins to the Ravens,” DeCosta said in a statement issued by the team upon the announcement of the deal. “D-Hop is a player whom we have competed against and admired for a long time. He fits our style of play and is another weapon for our offense.”

Hopkins presumably takes Nelson Agholor’s spot in the depth chart, at No. 3 behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The contract makes that clear. And since the initial reports of the one-year deal didn’t mention that the $5 million is fully guaranteed, it apparently isn’t.

It’s a far cry from the contract the Ravens gave Odell Beckham, Jr. only two years ago. They gave him $15 million, fully guaranteed. And he unlocked a third of the $3 million incentive package, for a total haul of $16 million. In return, he generated 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 regular-season games, along with four catches for 34 yards in two playoff games.

So what will they get from Hopkins? The Chiefs, who traded for him during the 2024 season, didn’t get very much, frankly. In 10 games (five starts), he caught 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns. He added three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

He has a big name. An impressive resume. But he’ll be 33 in June and it’s fair to wonder how much remains in the tank. On that point, the latest contract arguably says it all.