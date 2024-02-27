Eric DeCosta on Odell Beckham Jr.: We’ll assess, see what happens over next couple of weeks

After getting through the 2023 season playing 14 games for the Ravens, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is once again set to become a free agent in March.

At the scouting combine in Indianapolis, Baltimore G.M. Eric DeCosta was asked about Beckham potentially returning to the team in 2024.

“We’ve just texted,” DeCosta said. “He’s a great, great guy. I love Odell.

“He’s become a great friend of mine and a friend to the Ravens, and I think we’ll just kind of assess and see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

After missing the entire 2022 season due to a second torn ACL, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns in the regular season. He then made four receptions for 34 yards in two postseason games.