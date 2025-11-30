Ernest Jones 85-yard pick-six helps power Seahawks to 13-0 halftime lead over Vikings

It’s been a defensive battle between the Vikings and Seahawks on Sunday, with Seattle’s defense coming away with the only touchdown of the game’s first 30 minutes.

Linebacker Ernest Jones intercepted an ill-advised pass by rookie Max Brosmer on fourth-and-1, returning it for an 85-yard pick-six to help give Seattle a 13-0 lead at halftime.

The Vikings had gotten the ball in prime position to get their first points of the game after linebacker Dallas Turner strip-sacked Sam Darnold deep in Seattle territory. It was actually the second time in the first half that Turner strip-sacked Darnold, though the Seahawks had recovered the first.

But the Seahawks scored the only touchdown of the half when Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 at Seattle’s 4-yard line instead of taking the points. When Brosmer tried to roll to his right on the snap, DeMarcus Lawrence was immediately in Brosmer’s face with pressure. Instead of just taking the sack, Brosmer drifted backward and flipped the ball underhand in desperation. Jones caught the errant ball and went back down the sideline for a long defensive touchdown.

That was the most consequential sequence of the first half, as neither team was able to do much offensively. Seattle finished the half with 84 yards in 33 plays while the Vikings finished with 48 yards in 24 plays. Minnesota also went 0-of-3 on third down and had just three first downs.

Darnold was 7-of-15 for 77 yards, getting sacked four times. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores told reporters he was planning on blitzing Darnold in this game and that’s been the case, as the quarterback has faced heavy pressure throughout the contest. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was held to no catches on two targets in the first half, with Cooper Kupp catching three for 24 yards.

While Darnold briefly visited the medical tent after Jason Myers’ first field goal midway through the second quarter, he did not miss an offensive play.

Making his first start for the injured J.J. McCarthy, Brosmer was 9-of-14 for 53 yards with one pick. He was sacked twice. Aaron Jones has just 7 yards on four carries. Justin Jefferson has no catches on two targets.

The Seahawks will receive the second-half kickoff.