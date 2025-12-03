Ernest Jones earns first NFC defensive player of the week award

Ernest Jones made a game-changing play during the Seahawks’ 26-0 victory over the Vikings and the NFL has recognized him for his strong performance.

Jones has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Jones recorded 12 tackles and two interceptions for Seattle in Week 13, including an 85-yard pick-six in the first half. According to the league, Jones is just the third player since 2000 to post at least 12 tackles, two interceptions, and return an interception for a touchdown in a single game.

This is the first time Jones has been named defensive player of the week.

The Seahawks will try to keep things rolling this week when they play the Falcons on the road.