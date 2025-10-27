 Skip navigation
ESPN, ABC are the latest networks to have a YouTube TV dispute

  
October 27, 2025

You may soon need rabbit ears to watch the offerings of the House of Mouse.

Disney’s deal with YouTube TV expires on October 30.

In August, it was Fox. Last month, it was NBC.

Both sides are doing what they always do in these situation: Accusing the other side of being greedy. Google, You Tube’s parent company, issued a statement claiming that “Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products — like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo.”

“YouTube TV is at it again,” an ESPN commercial televised earlier this hour declared. “You could lose the sports you lose. Keep ESPN. Take action at KeepMyNetworks.com.”

Hopefully for consumers, it will get resolved in the coming days. They’re the ones who become caught in the middle if a deal isn’t done.

A deal was done with Fox. A deal was done with NBC, despite some concerns that YouTube would flinch at the short-term financial consequences and make an example of NBC.

Will Disney and YouTube TV find a middle ground? At this point, who knows?

If not, plenty of college football and Monday Night Football won’t be easily available to YouTube TV customers.

Next Monday, the Cowboys host the Cardinals on ESPN and ABC.