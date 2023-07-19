ESPN picks Scott Van Pelt to host Monday Night Countdown

ESPN has its new Monday Night Football pregame host.

Scott Van Pelt will host Monday Night Countdown, according to Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com.

The job became open when longtime ESPN studio host Suzy Kolber lost her job in the recent round of layoffs at ESPN. Van Pelt was chosen over Laura Rutledge among the two internal candidates ESPN considered.

Van Pelt hosts the late night SportsCenter that airs after Monday Night Football, so he will now effectively function as the host of both the pregame show and the postgame show for ESPN’s most popular program.