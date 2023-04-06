Ex-Lion Alex Brown sentenced to four months in jail for car crash that injured former teammate

Former Lions cornerback Alex Brown will be spending some time in jail after being sentenced for his role in a 2021 car accident that injured another one of the team’s players.

Brown was initially charged with two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, but Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that he entered a nolo contendre plea to one charge of operating under the influence. He was sentenced to four months in Wayne County Jail along with two years of probation and he will have to pay $778 in court costs and fines.

Prosecutors said Brown had a .211 blood alcohol level on a portable breathalyzer after August 2021 crash. Former Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau had to be removed from the car with the jaws of life and spent the season on the non-football injury list.

Brown was waived after the accident and has not spent any other time on an NFL roster.