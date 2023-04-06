Ex-Lion Alex Brown sentenced to four months in jail for car crash that injured former teammate

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ex-Lion Alex Brown sentenced to four months in jail for car crash that injured former teammate

  
Published April 6, 2023 08:12 AM
nbc_pft_goff_230330
March 30, 2023 08:16 AM
Dan Campbell believes Jared Goff has proven he’s "made for" the Lions, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Detroit will look to upgrade at QB in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Former Lions cornerback Alex Brown will be spending some time in jail after being sentenced for his role in a 2021 car accident that injured another one of the team’s players.

Brown was initially charged with two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, but Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that he entered a nolo contendre plea to one charge of operating under the influence. He was sentenced to four months in Wayne County Jail along with two years of probation and he will have to pay $778 in court costs and fines.

Prosecutors said Brown had a .211 blood alcohol level on a portable breathalyzer after August 2021 crash. Former Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau had to be removed from the car with the jaws of life and spent the season on the non-football injury list.

Brown was waived after the accident and has not spent any other time on an NFL roster.