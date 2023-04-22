 Skip navigation
Ezekiel Elliott says he’s “doing great” but declines to discuss where he’ll play in 2023

  
Published April 22, 2023 07:28 AM
Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott has kept a low profile since the Cowboys cut him, and when approached by reporters at a charity event on Friday night, he continued to do so.

As reporters attempted to ask Elliott about his plans for the 2023 season, Elliott wouldn’t say anything about it.

I’m doing great ,’’ Elliott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Doing great.’’

There’s been some talk that Elliott might re-sign with the Cowboys, at a significantly reduced salary, and Dak Prescott has said he’d love to see Elliott remain in Dallas .

Elliott is only 27 years old, but he’s coming off a season in which he had career lows in rushing yards, rushing yards per carry, receiving yards and yards per catch. He appears to have lost a step, and the market for veteran running backs is soft. Elliott may be doing great, but he’ll need to accept that his next contract won’t be great.