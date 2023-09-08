Gutsy fake punt keeps Lions moving on 91-yard TD drive

Dan Campbell did something that hadn’t been done in the NFL since Baltimore in 2019. But if you want to beat the defending Super Bowl champions on banner night, you have to take some chances.

The Lions pulled off a fake punt on fourth-and-two at their own 17. Instead of going three-and-out for the second consecutive possession, upback Jalen Reeves-Maybin took the direct snap and ran for 3 yards. It was the first fake punt inside a team’s own 20 since the Ravens.

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs had three carries for 18 yards in the 14-play drive, and Jared Goff went 5-of-6 for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught the 9-yard touchdown pass from Goff, and the veteran receiver finished the drive with three catches for 27 yards. Josh Reynolds caught one pass for 21 yards.

The Lions lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.