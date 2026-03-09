 Skip navigation
Falcons agree to terms with Nick Folk, Austin Hooper

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:44 PM

Kicker Nick Folk is moving to a new team for his 19th NFL season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Folk has agreed to sign with the Falcons when the new league year opens on Wednesday. It is a two-year deal for the 41-year-old kicker.

Folk was 28-of-29 on field goals for the Jets last season and led the league in field goal percentage for the third straight season. He also connected on all 22 of his extra point attempts.

NFL Media also reports that tight end Austin Hooper has agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Falcons. Hooper was a 2016 third-round pick in Atlanta and spent four seasons with the team. He spent 2025 with the Patriots and had 21 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns for the AFC champions.