Falcons agree to trade DT Ruke Orhorhoro to Jaguars for DT Maason Smith

The Falcons and Jaguars have agreed to a swap of defensive linemen.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Atlanta has agreed to send defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro to Jacksonville in exchange for defensive tackle Maason Smith. Both players were second-round picks in 2024 with Orhorhoro going to the Falcons at No. 35 and Smith going to the Jags at No. 48.

Orhorhoro played in eight games as a rookie and all 17 games last season. He made eight starts and finished the season with 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Smith played 24 games and started seven times over his first two seasons. He had 32 tackles and three sacks in those appearances.