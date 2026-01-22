Falcons announce several hires and retentions for Kevin Stefanski’s staff

The Falcons announced some new additions to their coaching staff as well as some staff members that new head coach Kevin Stefanksi is retaining.

The team officially named Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. They have hired Jacqueline Roberts as manager of coaching operations.

The Falcons are retaining senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, assistant offensive line coach Nick Jones and running backs coach Michael Pitre.

Rees joins the Falcons after two seasons with the Browns, where he served as the team’s tight ends coach/pass game specialist in 2024 before being promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2025 season.

Rees assumed play-calling duties from Stefanski in Week 10 last season.

Roberts joins the Falcons after spending the past two seasons with the Browns. She originally joined the club as a team logistics intern in 2024, before being promoted to coordinator of coaching logistics in 2025. Roberts also assisted with coaching operations at the 2025 Senior Bowl.