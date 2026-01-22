 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons announce several hires and retentions for Kevin Stefanski’s staff

  
Published January 22, 2026 04:15 PM

The Falcons announced some new additions to their coaching staff as well as some staff members that new head coach Kevin Stefanksi is retaining.

The team officially named Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. They have hired Jacqueline Roberts as manager of coaching operations.

The Falcons are retaining senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, assistant offensive line coach Nick Jones and running backs coach Michael Pitre.

Rees joins the Falcons after two seasons with the Browns, where he served as the team’s tight ends coach/pass game specialist in 2024 before being promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2025 season.

Rees assumed play-calling duties from Stefanski in Week 10 last season.

Roberts joins the Falcons after spending the past two seasons with the Browns. She originally joined the club as a team logistics intern in 2024, before being promoted to coordinator of coaching logistics in 2025. Roberts also assisted with coaching operations at the 2025 Senior Bowl.