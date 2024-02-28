Falcons are heavy favorites to land Justin Fields

The Bears seem to be preparing to trade quarterback Justin Fields. The Falcons might be preparing to trade for him.

The Falcons are the overwhelming favorites to land Fields in the odds set by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta is at -225, with the Bears next at +240. The Steelers come in at +340, and the Raiders are at +800.

The Patriots have +1500 odds, with the Broncos at +2000.

At one point, DraftKings removed the odds. They have since returned.

The Bears need to move quickly, if they’re going to trade Fields. With other quarterbacks available, seats will be filled quickly as free agency approaches. The longer the Bears wait, the greater the chance there won’t be a taker.

That could force the Bears to keep Fields until after the first round of the draft concludes, hopeful that a team targeting a quarterback in round one doesn’t get the player it wants. If that doesn’t happen, the Bears could be stuck.

Teams can agree to the terms of a trade currently. No deal can become official until March 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET.