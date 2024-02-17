Falcons are the favorites to land Kirk Cousins, if he leaves the Vikings

The clock is ticking on the Vikings to re-sign quarterback Kirk Cousins before he becomes a free agent. And the window is open for folks to bet on his next team.

Friday’s PFT Live included a segment with the DraftKings odds for Cousins’s team in 2024. The Vikings remain the favorites, at -200.

The non-Minnesota favorite is Atlanta, at +300. Next is a return to Washington, at +500, and the Raiders at +800.

The Titans and Patriots are both at +1200, and the Steelers are at +1600.

Rounding out the field are the Bucs at +3500 and the Broncos and Bears at +5000.

The Falcons are definitely on the radar screen. Cousins’s wife, Julie, grew up in Alpharetta. Her parents still live there. If the Cousins family leaves their home for the last six years, why not return to a place that one of the two members of the marriage calls home?

It has to be intriguing for Cousins to play for the Falcons. The division is much weaker than the NFC North. Also, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson traces to Sean McVay, same as Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. New coach Raheem Morris is very respected in league circles. And the offense has players like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London.

The market has shifted in the past couple of days (the Steelers were at +800, for example), but the top two (Minnesota and Atlanta) are unchanged.

So, yeah, the Vikings had better get their act together, if they truly want to keep Cousins. Once Atlanta gets a chance to make a push for Cousins (and it could happen at the Scouting Combine in little more than a week), it could be too late for the Vikings to do anything about it. And if Cousins signs with the Falcons, fans from 25 years ago will have flashbacks to the 1998 NFC Championship game.

Again.